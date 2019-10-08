ENTERTAINMENT

'Jimmy Kimmel' Pull-The-Plug-Prank On Delivery Person Is Bonkers

"This might be crazier than anything the president did today," the host said.

Jimmy Kimmel Live” took pranking to a whole new level on Monday.

Kimmel’s Cousin Sal found a mark in a delivery person who brought Chinese takeout food to Sal’s home with a bedridden man apparently on life support.

Sal makes alarming small talk with the young man before enlisting his help in cleaning the old man’s apparatus. Of course that’s going to require unplugging the machine. So, Sal persuades the lad to pull on one end of the plug and, oops!

Watch what happens above. You could die laughing.

