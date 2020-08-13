'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Shuts Down Troll's Sexist Response To Dua Lipa Monologue

An Instagram troll was left with egg on their face after posting a sexist comment about singer Dua Lipa’s turn as a guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Women still aren’t funny,” the troll wrote in response to a video of the British musician’s monologue on Monday’s episode of the show.

The show’s account fired back:

“Maybe if one talks to you someday you’ll change your mind.”

Ouch.

It’s not clear who posted the show’s response.

Jimmy Kimmel is currently on a summer hiatus from presenting.

Check out Dua Lipa’s monologue here:

And the show’s exchange with the troll here:

Instagram/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kimmel announced his summer break in June with a comedy bit involving actor Matt Damon, with whom he’s been engaged in a long-running fake feud.

“There’s nothing wrong,” Kimmel told viewers. “My family’s healthy, I’m healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

Just days after the announcement, though, the comedian faced renewed backlash over an old clip of him cracking a sexual joke about actor Megan Fox that was resurfaced and went viral again.

