'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Shuts Down Troll's Sexist Response To Dua Lipa Monologue

One Instagram comment was all it took for the show's account to embarrass the troll over their "women still aren't funny" post.

An Instagram troll was left with egg on their face after posting a sexist comment about singer Dua Lipa’s turn as a guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Women still aren’t funny,” the troll wrote in response to a video of the British musician’s monologue on Monday’s episode of the show.

The show’s account fired back:

“Maybe if one talks to you someday you’ll change your mind.”

Ouch.

It’s not clear who posted the show’s response.

Jimmy Kimmel is currently on a summer hiatus from presenting.

Check out Dua Lipa’s monologue here:

And the show’s exchange with the troll here:

Kimmel announced his summer break in June with a comedy bit involving actor Matt Damon, with whom he’s been engaged in a long-running fake feud.

“There’s nothing wrong,” Kimmel told viewers. “My family’s healthy, I’m healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

Just days after the announcement, though, the comedian faced renewed backlash over an old clip of him cracking a sexual joke about actor Megan Fox that was resurfaced and went viral again.

