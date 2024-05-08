EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelstormy daniels

'Lock Him Up Just For That': Jimmy Kimmel Wants Trump Gone Over This 1 Incident

The late night host zeroed in on one pretty terrible detail from the former president's hush money trial.
Ed Mazza
Jimmy Kimmel was disappointed when the judge in Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Tuesday told Stormy Daniels to skip the graphic details of their alleged sexual affair.

“Now that’s where I have to object,” Kimmel objected. “Yes we do need to know the details. Some of us are trying to host a show here, OK?”

Kimmel noted that they ultimately did get “some very unnecessary details” from Daniels.

“Stormy said their encounter was brief and that Trump did not wear a condom, which is not surprising. He also stared directly into an eclipse, not exactly a safety-first kind of guy,” he said. “He said they had sex in the missionary position and that Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter.”

The audience groaned at that last detail.

“Feels like we should lock him up just for that,” Kimmel said.

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

