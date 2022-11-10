Jimmy Kimmel Taunts 'Biggest Loser' Trump With Blistering Post-Election Supercut

As Jimmy Kimmel noted on Wednesday night, the Republican red wave has failed to materialize as the GOP is now expected to make only modest gains at best as a result of this week’s midterm elections.
And he knows just whom to blame: Donald Trump.
“The prevailing wisdom among Democrats and Republicans is that Republicans might’ve done better without Trump,” Kimmel said “And you know this is going to get under his pumpkin spice skin.”
And to truly drive the point home, Kimmel played a supercut video of pundits calling the ex-president this week’s biggest loser: