People On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Fail To Identify U.S. Map -- With A Catch

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” hit the streets of Hollywood on Wednesday with a blacked-out map of the United States. An interviewer asked passersby to identify the country, which many quickly did.

The map was then turned upside down (and in other directions) and new observers were asked to name the country. The results were understandably a bit less positive despite obvious hints from the interviewer.

As for the guy in the Captain America suit who called the “country” Europe ― turn in your shield immediately.

