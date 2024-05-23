EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmel2024 elections

Jimmy Kimmel Utterly Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest 'Dangerous' Move

“You’d almost think she has the brain of a child."
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) “stupid and dangerous” spin on boilerplate language on the warrant for the FBI’s 2022 search for classified documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The warrant authorized the use of deadly force if necessary, a standard statement. Greene, however, has attempted to elevate it into evidence that it was an attempt on Trump’s life. Trump made the claim too.

“What a rich imagination this woman has,” Kimmel said of Greene, who he calls “Klan Mom.” “You’d almost think she has the brain of a child,” he added.

Kimmel aired a supercut of personalities on conservative networks who have also taken the claim and run with it. He later slammed Trump’s “hysterical, dishonest stooges” who have twisted the recovery of the classified documents into an assassination attempt but portrayed the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters as a tourist visit.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue here:

