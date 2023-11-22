What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Spots What May Be Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Dumbest' Idea Yet

The late-night host slammed the Georgia Republican as "not a bright woman."
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday took far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to task over her latest political demand.

The conspiracy theory-peddling, ardent Donald Trump supporter Greene is “not a bright woman,” said Kimmel. “She says very stupid things on a daily basis but her new idea may be her dumbest yet.”

Kimmel aired footage of Greene pushing for a new House select committee to investigate the old House select committee that investigated the Donald Trump-incited U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

“It’s brilliant,” Kimmel sarcastically swiped.

