What's Hot

Jessica Simpson Hints At A-List Actor She Had Fling With Behind His Girlfriend's Back

Josh Duhamel Defends Former Female Co-Star Who Unfairly Got A ‘Bad Rap’

Eva Green Defends Private Messages In Court Describing Film Crew As 'S**tty Peasants'

Serena Williams Breaks Silence On Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Kevin McCarthy Backs Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt, Ignores Rep. Greene’s ‘Murder’ Claim

'You Ghoul': George Santos Roasted Online Over Speech About Jewish Community

Texas Republicans See Attacking Trans Kids As Political Win

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Defends Ilhan Omar As Republicans Kick Her Off House Committee

Judge Gives Go-Ahead For Wrongful Death Suit Against Kyle Rittenhouse

Sens. Cruz, Manchin Team Up To Fight A Non-Existent Gas Stove Ban

Netflix Lays Out Plan For Password-Sharing Crackdown

Portia De Rossi Celebrated Turning 50 By Renewing Her Vows With Ellen DeGeneres

EntertainmentJimmy KimmelKevin McCarthyMarjorie Taylor Greene

Jimmy Kimmel Has Just The Answer To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dumbest Question Yet

The conspiracy theorist lawmaker offered up another doozy.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically noted that conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is “hard at work” now that she’s sitting on committees in the Republican-controlled U.S. House.

Case in point: Her question this week to U.S. Comptroller General Gene Dodaro during a hearing on COVID-19 spending and potential fraud in the use of those funds.

Greene, a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) who last year spoke at a white nationalist conference, asked about “drag queen story hour” events, a common target of right-wing ire.

When Dodaro didn’t have an answer, Greene urged him to “look into” it.

Kimmel stepped in with an answer.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. We’ll get right on that,” he said, then name-checked one of Greene’s most infamous conspiracy theories. “As soon as we wrap up the Jewish space laser investigation.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community