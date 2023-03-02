What's Hot

Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel Finds Perfect ‘Safe Space’ For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Greene said she wants a "safe space," and Kimmel knows just the place.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said this week she wants “safe spaces” for conservatives ― a demand that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel found more than a little confusing.

“Now they’re for safe spaces. OK, because I feel they were against that,” Kimmel said. “I know a safe space: Might I suggest the bottom of the well that girl from ‘The Ring’ climbed out of?”

The far-right conspiracy theorist lawmaker claimed her plan for a “national divorce” would give conservatives their safe spaces by isolating red states from blue ones.

Greene also said this week she was “attacked” by an insane woman and her son. She offered precious few details of the encounter ― but Kimmel used her description for a dramatic reenactment in his Wednesday night monologue:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

