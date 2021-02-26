Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Frontrunner For Worst Human Of '21'

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday shredded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she hung an anti-transgender sign in the corridor outside her office.

Taylor Greene was responding to a transgender flag that was hung by Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.), a champion of the Equality Act and the mother of a transgender daughter.

“There are only two genders,” Taylor Green declared on her sign. “Trust the science.”

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” who described the lawmaker as both “Klan mom” and the “frontrunner for worst human of ’21,” quipped: “Now she trusts the science.”

Also in the running: Former President Donald Trump, who will likely score some points now that officials are poring over his tax records. One of the big things that Trump has to worry about is the way he handled the hush-money payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

“Donald Trump is the only guy who could cheat on his wife and his taxes in the same bed,” Kimmel joked.

Watch the rest of his monologue in the video above.