Twitter Beef Between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jimmy Kimmel Enters Its 2nd Day

Looks like the Twitter beef between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t a one-day affair.
The social media skirmish started Wednesday when the caustic congresswoman called out the talk show host after he made a joke about Greene accusing three Republican senators of being “pro-pedophile” because they said they would vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed by the Senate on a 53-47 vote Thursday.
“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?” Kimmel quipped, referring to the actor’s slap of comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars.
Greene, who has liked social media posts about executing prominent Democrats, accused Kimmel of making a violent threat and claimed she reported him to the U.S. Capitol Police.
Kimmel didn’t seem concerned and simply responded with, “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”
On Thursday, Greene accused Kimmel of secretly sending out a “dog whistle” that would bring death threats.
Kimmel returned the volley and suggest “Animal Control” might be a better place to lodge her gripe than the Capitol Police.
Greene then claimed she was getting threats from his fans and included a recording of a call she claimed was from one of his fans.
As of Thursday evening, Kimmel hadn’t responded to that last message.
However, he did respond to a tweet by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who told Kimmel that Greene and her husband could definitely kick the talk show host’s rear end should they choose to do so (a weird flex considering she was claiming she was worried about violence).
Kimmel’s response brutally referenced the investigation over whether Gaetz had sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl: “Stay indoors. It’s Girl Scout cookie season.”