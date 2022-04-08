Twitter Beef Between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jimmy Kimmel Enters Its 2nd Day

Looks like the Twitter beef between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t a one-day affair.

The social media skirmish started Wednesday when the caustic congresswoman called out the talk show host after he made a joke about Greene accusing three Republican senators of being “pro-pedophile” because they said they would vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed by the Senate on a 53-47 vote Thursday.

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?” Kimmel quipped, referring to the actor’s slap of comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Greene, who has liked social media posts about executing prominent Democrats, accused Kimmel of making a violent threat and claimed she reported him to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Kimmel didn’t seem concerned and simply responded with, “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

On Thursday, Greene accused Kimmel of secretly sending out a “dog whistle” that would bring death threats.

You weren’t joking. You hide your misogyny and your racism behind your “jokes” on @ABC.



This was a dog whistle to the violent left to assault me or worse, and your already inspiring fantasies of violence against me.



How many new death threats will I get that are your fans? https://t.co/SB37BqnxyJ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 7, 2022

Kimmel returned the volley and suggest “Animal Control” might be a better place to lodge her gripe than the Capitol Police.

The only fantasies you inspire are of silence. Maybe you should report this to Animal Control? https://t.co/WouhSYKZlQ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2022

Greene then claimed she was getting threats from his fans and included a recording of a call she claimed was from one of his fans.

.@jimmykimmel your fans called my office today in direct response to you inciting physical violence towards me.

It’s not a joke.

You knew exactly what you were doing.@ABC and their parent company @WaltDisneyCo should not allow your misogyny & threats of violence. https://t.co/GE5MYk80ye pic.twitter.com/lqg8PosZoP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 7, 2022

As of Thursday evening, Kimmel hadn’t responded to that last message.

However, he did respond to a tweet by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who told Kimmel that Greene and her husband could definitely kick the talk show host’s rear end should they choose to do so (a weird flex considering she was claiming she was worried about violence).

NOTE to @JimmyKimmel: Not only would Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband make quick work of you, but @RepMTG herself would make quick work of you!



Kimmel would not last too long if he were interested in engaging in unprovoked, terrible violence against this Congresswoman. pic.twitter.com/GGtbg2kv0x — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 7, 2022

Kimmel’s response brutally referenced the investigation over whether Gaetz had sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl: “Stay indoors. It’s Girl Scout cookie season.”