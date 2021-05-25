Jimmy Kimmel Gives Marjorie Taylor Greene Some Incredibly Blunt Advice

“We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and ... they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said. “This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Kimmel put his disgust into terms the woman he called “Klan Mom” could understand.

“Where the hell are those Jewish space lasers when you need them?” he shot back, referring to a conspiracy theory Greene once shared that space lasers controlled by a prominent Jewish family that is often the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories were responsible for a 2018 California wildfire.

“What’s wrong with this woman?” Kimmel said, then he suggested something she could do instead of serving in Congress.

“Go home,” he urged. “Go back to keying other parents’ cars at soccer games, you monster.”

See more in his Monday night monologue: