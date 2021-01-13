Jimmy Kimmel’s long-running fake feud with movie star Matt Damon appears to be back on again.

After a monthslong hiatus in the spoof hostilities that first began almost a decade ago, Kimmel on Tuesday jokingly traced the origins of the bonkers QAnon conspiracy theory back to the actor.

“Now we’re getting into the real evil,” cracked Kimmel.

Kimmel also used his monologue to mercilessly mock the President Donald Trump-centric cult, calling it “QAnonsense,” likening it to the hit show “Lost” and using the twisted logic of its deluded followers to explain the (spoof) involvement of Damon, who he described as “Satan’s lamest aunt.”

“QAnon is lost, just like the people who follow it,” the late night host concluded.

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here: