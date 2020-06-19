Matt Damon Interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s Big Announcement And... Umm... Wow

Jimmy Kimmel announced on Thursday that he’s taking most of the summer off.

“There’s nothing wrong,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “My family’s healthy, I’m healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

Kimmel said that in the meantime, the show will have some guest hosts, but as he spoke, longtime mock nemesis Matt Damon emerged from the room behind him.

So did Kimmel’s wife ― and suddenly the late-night host’s plan to spend the summer relaxing with his family wasn’t looking so good: