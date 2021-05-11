Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Saddest Part Of Matt Gaetz's 39th Birthday Party

After Greene gave her two cents on climate change, Kimmel lamented “if only we could stop the dangerous emissions coming out of her.”

But he saved some of his biggest zingers for Gaetz.

“Usually when Matt Gaetz visits a retirement community, it’s to meet his girlfriend’s grandma,” Kimmel cracked.

But the only thing sadder than his appearance there, Kimmel said, was the fact that it was how he celebrated his birthday: