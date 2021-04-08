Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Rep. Matt Gaetz's 'Not Suspicious' Pardon Request

According to The New York Times, Gaetz privately asked the White House for pre-emptive pardons for himself and unidentified congressional allies for any crimes they may have committed.

News broke last month that Gaetz is under investigation for alleged sex trafficking and accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl. It’s unclear if and what he knew of the investigation at the time of his request.

“That’s not suspicious,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “You know you haven’t done anything wrong when you check in with the president to ask for a pardon in case you happen to get accused of a sex crime somewhere down the line.”

Watch Kimmel’s roast below: