Jimmy Kimmel Shreds 'Predator' Matt Gaetz Over Clueless House Speech

Jimmy Kimmel called out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Tuesday for railing against sexual predators while reportedly being at the center of an investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

On Monday, Gaetz took to the House floor to speak against sexual harassment in the workplace as well as those who “evade consequence as the result of predatory behavior.”

“Well, what if the predator is inside the House...” Kimmel said, adding after a pause: “....of Representatives?”

Then, Kimmel envisioned an alternate ending for Gaetz’s speech.

“How great would it have been if Chris Hansen walked in right at that moment and took him away?” Kimmel asked, referring to the TV host of “To Catch A Predator” fame.

Gaetz is reportedly the subject of a federal investigation looking into whether he and others paid for sex at drug-fueled parties involving a 17-year-old girl. Although Gaetz has denied the allegations, several people close to him have reportedly cooperated with the probe.

