“You know things are bad in Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism,” Kimmel cracked. “It’s like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E. Cheese.”

The couple told Oprah Winfrey, in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday night, that the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about their son, Archie, and how dark his skin might be. They were also told that Archie would not be given a title or protection.

Kimmel let the royal family have it.

“Imagine after centuries of inbreeding, all of a sudden these people are concerned about the color of a baby’s skin,” he said. “They should hope that the baby looks more like Meghan than Harry.”

See his full monologue below: