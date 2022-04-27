Jimmy Kimmel said birthdays must be difficult for former first lady Melania Trump, who turned 52 on Tuesday.

“She’s made the same wish for the past 20 years, never comes true,” he said. “The tears keep extinguishing the candles before she can blow them out.”

Advertisement

But Kimmel said her husband, former President Donald Trump, was there for her on the big day.

“I don’t know what kind of gift Trump gave her but he did send her a beautiful email today,” Kimmel said. “It started, ‘Dear supporter.’”