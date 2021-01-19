President Donald Trump interrupted first lady Melania Trump’s farewell message to spout baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election in a comedy bit broadcast on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

In the spoof clip, Melania Trump’s much-maligned goodbye video — in which she called for all Americans to focus on what unites them — is hijacked by her husband, resulting in her @FLOTUS account being suspended by Twitter.

“I knew he’d work his way around that Twitter ban,” Kimmel joked, referencing Trump’s ban from the platform for inciting the U.S. Capitol riot, for which he was also impeached by the House for a second time.

Watch the video here: