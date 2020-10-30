Jimmy Kimmel Graciously Finishes Melania Trump's 'Hate, Negativity' Speech

Maybe Jimmy Kimmel could get a job on the first lady’s communications team.

The late night host added some finishing touches to the speech that Melania Trump gave at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tampa on Thursday. (Watch the monologue below.)

But first, he noted the irony of the first lady’s words.

“Melania called out the media for spreading her husband’s three favorite things, which are hate, negativity and fear,” he said.

He then showed the clip:

“In a time when hate, negativity and fear are the messages the media streams into our homes and the large tech companies are protecting political censorship,” Melania Trump said, “we need to remember what is really important.”

“Alimony ― for life,” Kimmel interjected. “And my husband is disgusting.”

That’s probably not the tone FLOTUS and her speechwriter were looking for, but good try Jimmy.