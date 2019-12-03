COMEDY

Jimmy Kimmel Finds The Not-So-Subtle Message In Melania Trump’s Christmas Decorations

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host also slapped Trump with a new nickname and mocked Joe Biden's old school slogan.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel thinks first lady Melania Trump is trying to send a not-so-subtle message with this year’s White House Christmas decorations.

Trump unveiled the decor (that’s already being likened by Twitter users to a scene in horror movie “The Shining”) in a video that the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” crew tweaked for comic effect.

Kimmel also slapped Trump with a “Make America Great Again”-themed new nickname and mocked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s old school slogan.

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here:

