Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel thinks first lady Melania Trump is trying to send a not-so-subtle message with this year’s White House Christmas decorations.
Trump unveiled the decor (that’s already being likened by Twitter users to a scene in horror movie “The Shining”) in a video that the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” crew tweaked for comic effect.
Kimmel also slapped Trump with a “Make America Great Again”-themed new nickname and mocked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s old school slogan.
Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here:
