Jimmy Kimmel Offers A Translation Of Trump's Latest Riff About Melania

Donald Trump offered an explanation for Melania Trump’s absence on the campaign trail, and Jimmy Kimmel had a crack at unraveling the spin.
The comedian said Thursday that the former president had been asked about “the notable absence of his future ex-wife Melania” during the second part of his Fox News town hall event that aired Wednesday.
“When I do rallies, I have so many signs [saying] ‘We love our first lady,’” Trump explained.
“People love it,” he continued. “They love the fact that she’s not out there so much. You know, a lot of first ladies ...They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania, she’d be very happy about it.”
“In other words,” Kimmel interpreted, “you will not be seeing Melania any time soon.”
Melania Trump has made few public appearances since leaving the White House and rarely joins her husband on the campaign trail. Donald Trump has suggested several times that this would change. In September, he said she would be joining him on the trail “pretty soon.” And last month, he said, “she’s gonna play, and she always did play a big role” in his campaigns.
Kimmel also responded to a Wednesday Truth Social post from Trump about the late-night host’s possible retirement.
Trump wrote: “They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!”
Kimmel was delighted by the shoutout.
“That is a hell of a way to find out you’re not going to be somebody’s running mate,” he said, adding, “I’m gonna try to enjoy it because you know, he probably won’t be able to do this when they take away his phone in prison.”
Watch Kimmel’s monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” below.