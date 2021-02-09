Kimmel Supercut Of Mike Lindell’s Conspiracy Movie Will Make You Go 'Wow'

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday showed why MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s new conspiracy-filled “documentary” really is all kinds of “wow.”

The talk show host aired a montage of Lindell, the right-wing election denier and Trump sycophant, repeatedly using the term in his two-hour video, “Absolute Truth,” to express shock at baseless election fraud rumors.

“Some of the revelations were so surprising, you just can’t help say ‘wow,’” cracked Kimmel.

The supercut starts at the 6-minute mark here: