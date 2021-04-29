Jimmy Kimmel had his long-awaited sit-down with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who’s been the frequent butt of his jokes. While the two shared a few laughs, the talk-show host also didn’t mince words.

“I worry about you, I feel like you are maybe self-destructive,” Kimmel said, referring the Lindell’s past as a crack addict. “You have lost everything, repeatedly, so many times in your life... I feel like you’re going to be out dressed as Spider-Man on Hollywood Boulevard at the end of this whole thing.”

Lindell tried to explain his debunked claims and wild conspiracy theories about the election, but Kimmel wasn’t buying any of it.

“Do you ever think it’s weird, I mean just objectively looking at yourself and going, ‘Why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?’” Kimmel said.

Lindell shrugged it off as a “Forrest Gump thing.”

“I believe that you are sincere,” Kimmel allowed later in the segment. “I also think there’s something going on from the crack or something.”

But the interview took a wild turn when comic James Adomian appeared dressed as a disheveled version of Lindell, insisting he was the real MyPillow guy:

Prior to the segment with Lindell, the faux Lindell also interrupted Kimmel’s monologue:

Although some people urged the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host to cancel the segment with Lindell, Kimmel defended his decision.

“I think it’s important that we talk to each other,” Kimmel said. “I also, I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying ― and I’ve studied you, I really have.”