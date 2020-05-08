Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Mike Pence For Photo Op Accusation

Jimmy Kimmel is apologizing to Mike Pence for joking about a video that shows the vice president asking to carry empty boxes of PPE “just for the camera.”
In reality, the full video shows that the vice president was just joking with other White House officials, according to Mediaite.
The talk show host showed only a partial clip of Pence during Thursday night’s monologue.
Here he is, with no mask on, wheeling boxes of PPEs into a health care center and doing his best to lift them. What a hero. Just barely in the door.
And since it was going so well, and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going.
At that point, an aide told the vice president, “Those are empty sir.”
Pence replied, “Well, can I carry the empty ones, just for the camera?”
Kimmel commented that “Mike Pence pretending to carry empty PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he’s doing. A big box of nothing delivering another box of nothing.”
An extended clip of the video shows that the official Pence was talking with interpreted Pence’s comment as a joke.
“Absolutely, they’re a lot easier,” the man said while he and Pence laughed at the exchange.
After numerous outlets including Snopes called Kimmel’s claim false, the comedian apologized for the false accusation via Twitter.
But he couldn’t help getting in a few more digs.