Jimmy Kimmel Flips Mike Pence's Constitution Vow Back At Him

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of former Vice President Mike Pence’s vow to fight a grand jury subpoena for his testimony in a Justice Department probe into the role that former President Donald Trump played in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

On Thursday, Kimmel aired footage of Pence saying: “For me, this is a moment where you have to decide where you stand, and I stand on the Constitution of the United States.”

Via some clever editing, the camera then panned down to show Pence appearing to actually stand on the Constitution.

“You know, you shouldn’t do that,” joked Kimmel. “You’re going to get it dirty and mother will not approve.”