Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Trump With The Most Damning Pence 'Document' Released Yet

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump can’t be too happy with the news that the National Archives will turn over some of Mike Pence’s documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Trump must hate this, Pence releasing his documents,” Kimmel said. “It’s like when your ex starts tweeting your text messages.”
And there’s one document in particular that Kimmel joked is of special interest to the committee:
Several of Pence’s former aides have already met with the Jan. 6 committee, including his former chief of staff, Mark Short.
The National Archives also turned over some of Trump’s White House documents to the committee, including some that had been ripped up and needed to be taped back together before being released to lawmakers.