What's Hot

If You Always Run Out Of Room When Packing For Trips, Try These 27 Travel Products

Can Sweat Actually Be Good For Your Skin? Here's What Dermatologists Say

'Oh My God!': Michelle Obama Pranks Unsuspecting Bookstore Customers

Stephen Colbert Gives Trump's Latest 'Scam' A Hilariously Over-The-Top Makeover

Jake Tapper Presses Dominion CEO: 'Why Not Force' Fox News To Apologize On Air?

Celebrities Torch Twitter As They Lose Their Legacy Check Marks

Biden Blasts GOP 'Wacko Notions' Amid Debt Limit Standoff

'Daily Show' Guest Host Jordan Klepper Taunts Tucker Carlson With His Own Words

Ex-Fox News Host Gretchen Carlson Reveals Why She Implored Dominion Not To Settle

Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Due To Leg Injury After 'Chaotic' First Show

'Rust' Movie Reboots After Alec Baldwin Shooting

The Feinstein Fiasco Is The End Point of Democrats’ Gerontocracy Problem

EntertainmentJimmy KimmelMike Pence

Jimmy Kimmel's Mike Pence Stunt Does Not Bode Well For 2024

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" crew asked people to identify a photo of the former vice president, and their answers spoke for themselves.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Mike Pence may need to work on his name recognition ahead of any potential run for the White House, if a bit that aired on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is any indication.

Random people approached on Hollywood Boulevard by the show’s crew spectacularly failed to identify the former vice president in a picture.

“Simon Cowell?” asked one person.

Another suggested it was a photo of former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), the so-called father of the tea party.

A third thought it was the husband of “Vice President Kamala Anderson.”

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also floated as possibilities.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community