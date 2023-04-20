Mike Pence may need to work on his name recognition ahead of any potential run for the White House, if a bit that aired on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is any indication.

Random people approached on Hollywood Boulevard by the show’s crew spectacularly failed to identify the former vice president in a picture.

Advertisement

“Simon Cowell?” asked one person.

Another suggested it was a photo of former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), the so-called father of the tea party.

A third thought it was the husband of “Vice President Kamala Anderson.”

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also floated as possibilities.