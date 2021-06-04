Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Mike Pence With A Perfect Post-Trump Job Opportunity

Jimmy Kimmel noticed a strange new job opportunity... in North Korea.

Dictator Kim Jong Un recently installed a second-in-command position, a “first secretary” to chair meetings for him, according to Reuters.

“I’m not a historian, but do countries usually have an assistant dictator?” Kimmel wondered.

Then he claimed to have footage of the person who got the position:

“I know that guy!” Kimmel said. “I guess he was looking for a healthier work environment after Trump.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue: