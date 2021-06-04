ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Mike Pence With A Perfect Post-Trump Job Opportunity

The late-night host finds "a healthier work environment" for the former vice president.

Jimmy Kimmel noticed a strange new job opportunity... in North Korea. 

Dictator Kim Jong Un recently installed a second-in-command position, a “first secretary” to chair meetings for him, according to Reuters. 

“I’m not a historian, but do countries usually have an assistant dictator?” Kimmel wondered. 

Then he claimed to have footage of the person who got the position: 

“I know that guy!” Kimmel said. “I guess he was looking for a healthier work environment after Trump.” 

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

