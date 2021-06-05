Jimmy Kimmel Predicts 'Weird' Legacy Of Mike Pence. It Involves Hitler.

Jimmy Kimmel on Friday mocked former Vice President Mike Pence over how he’ll likely be remembered.

Pence’s legacy “is so weird,” said the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host.

“It’s just this boring nothing of a man who decided to run with a guy no one including him thought was going to win,” he continued. “Nobody wanted to run with (ex-President Donald Trump) and (Pence) wound up being number two to one of the worst leaders in the history of the world.”

“It’s like if Hitler had a sidekick named Dennis,” Kimmel cracked.

The comedian also questioned Pence’s claim this week that he and Trump had accomplished a whole lot of things for the American people.

“This is like your dog saying we cooked up a pretty nice diner tonight, didn’t we?” joked Kimmel.

Watch the video here: