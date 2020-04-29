Jimmy Kimmel Unmasks The NSFW Reason Mike Pence Didn't Wear A Mask

Since Vice President Mike Pence refuses to wear a mask, Jimmy Kimmel’s gloves are off too.

During a Tuesday visit to the Mayo Clinic’s campus in Minnesota, Pence chose not to wear a mask, despite the Mayo Clinic’s mandatory mask-wearing policy. Pence seemed to claim it was so he could properly thank the health care personnel, but on his Tuesday show, Jimmy Kimmel had a theory on the real reason.

“You know the only reason he didn’t wear a mask is because Trump won’t wear one, right?” Kimmel said. President Donald Trump said earlier this month he wouldn’t be following the CDC recommendation for Americans to wear masks in public.

“Mike Pence, he’s required to keep his lips free at all times for kissing master’s ass,” Kimmel added.

Cue “Kiss Me” by Mike Pence None The Richer Sixpence None The Richer.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host went on to explain how the Mayo Clinic tweeted and deleted that it had advised the vice president to wear a mask. Kimmel darkly wondered if Pence wanted to just catch the disease “and be put out of his misery.”