Former Vice President Mike Pence called out the language that President Joe Biden used to announce sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t having it.

Pence told Fox News that Biden’s comment towards the unvaccinated that “we’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin” was “unlike anything I’d ever heard from an American president” and “not how the American people expect to be spoken to by our elected leaders.”

It was “perhaps the most obliviously hilarious statement of the year so far,” said Kimmel.

“That’s right, a real leader says things like, ’Take off that stupid Space Force cap and wash my golf clubs, you pasty little bitch,” the comedian cracked, referencing Pence’s yearslong deference to Donald Trump.

Kimmel also spotted the Pence line that may make the ex-president “very angry.”

Watch the video here: