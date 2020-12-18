CORONAVIRUS

Jimmy Kimmel: Save Mike Pence's Vaccine Dose And Give Him This 'Cure' Instead

The talk show host needled the vice president for scoffing at the possibility of a pandemic second wave as Pence is set to get his COVID-19 shot.

Jimmy Kimmel had a few thoughts about Vice President Mike Pence getting a COVID-19 vaccination with his wife Karen on Friday. (See the video below.)

The couple is set to be inoculated on TV to reassure Americans that the vaccine is safe.

“This is exciting for Mike Pence,” the talk show host said in his monologue Thursday. “Getting vaccinated is the only time Mother ever does shots with him.”

Kimmel noted that Pence, the head of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force, wrote in The Wall Street Journal in June that there would be no second wave of the virus, and that such talk was the product of media hysteria. The United States has been breaking records for infections and deaths as hospital intensive care units near their capacity.

“So maybe save that dose for somebody else,” Kimmel said. “The only cure Mike Pence should get right now is a bottle of Clorox and a heat lamp.” 

