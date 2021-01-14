Jimmy Kimmel: Mitch McConnell Is 100% Complicit In Trump 'Violence And Chaos'

Jimmy Kimmel told his viewers not to applaud Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) over reports that he may vote to convict President Donald Trump during the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

“Mitch McConnell has known Trump was a dangerous idiot since day one,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said, then went through a list of the president’s worst moments, from gassing peaceful protesters to withholding military aid from Ukraine in an attempt to get dirt on President-elect Joe Biden.

McConnell, said Kimmel, was fine with all of it as long as he got what he wanted.

“Before we pat that little Mitch on his dorsal fin, remember this president is dangerous because he was never checked or balanced by Congress,” Kimmel said. “Mitch McConnell is 100 percent complicit in the violence and chaos he had the temerity to denounce this week.”

