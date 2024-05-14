EntertainmentJimmy KimmelMother's DayMolly McNearney

Jimmy Kimmel Redoes His Mother's Day Post After First Pic Doesn't Cut It

"Now I have no choice but to employ the nuclear option," the late night talk show host joked.
Carly Ledbetter
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel took a second shot at a Mother’s Day tribute, after his first attempt went awry.

The late night talk show host originally posted a picture of his wife, writer and producer Molly McNearney, with their two children, alongside a heartfelt Instagram caption.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the lady in the glasses and every great Mom,” he wrote on Sunday.

While Kimmel left his first post up, he later posted a glamorous, solo shot of his wife and wrote out a much longer caption about his original mistakes.

“So it turns out, one should check with his significant other before posting a photo of said other in bed with wet hair and wearing reading glasses,” Kimmel said.

“So now I have no choice but to employ the nuclear option: this photo of my beautiful, brilliant and glamorous wife shot by Mark Seliger,” he captioned his next post, a professional portrait of McNearney in a pink halter gown. “Happy Mothers Day Molly - we love you and appreciate the zillion things you do.”

“Well now you’ve gone too far,” McNearney commented on the photo, alongside a heart emoji.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend the Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards party on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend the Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards party on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Michael Tullberg via Getty Images

Kimmel and McNearney tied the knot in 2013, and have two children together: Jane, 9; and son Billy, 7.

Kimmel was previously married once before to Gina Maddy Kimmel from 1998 to 2003. The two also share two children together: Katie Kimmel, 32, and Kevin Kimmel, 30.

