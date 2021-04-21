MyPillow Guy's Feud With Jimmy Kimmel Just Got Weirder

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can’t stop talking about each other. Now, it looks like they might literally get into bed together as a result.

“It seems like it’s probably gonna happen,” Kimmel told his audience.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host has frequently mocked Lindell and his debunked claims of election fraud. Earlier this week, Kimmel invited Lindell on his show for an interview ― on the condition that it be done in bed.

But then, Lindell accepted.

“I am excited,” Kimmel said. “I’m not even sure I believe he’s real. I haven’t seen most of my friends for 13 months. I’m gonna be spooning with the MyPillow guy next week.”

See more in his full monologue below: