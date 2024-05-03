EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelstormy daniels

'We Are Part Of It!': Jimmy Kimmel Reacts To Being Officially Named In Trump Trial

The late night host found himself suddenly part of the action at the former president's criminal trial in New York.
Ed Mazza
Jimmy Kimmel spotted an unexpected cameo in Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York: himself.

“I am very excited, I am very proud, I am exhilarated even, because from here on, we aren’t just following the Donald Trump drama in New York,” Kimmel said on Thursday. “We are part of it!”

Kimmel said he’s part of the “official record” of the former president’s trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case after prosecutors entered into evidence text messages about Kimmel’s show.

“I don’t want to brag, but, first time a late night talk show has been introduced into evidence at the criminal trial for a president of the United States,” Kimmel said. “Johnny Carson didn’t get that with Nixon. We got it here.”

Trump has raged against late night shows for making jokes about him, with Kimmel in particular often setting Trump off. Trump reportedly ordered White House officials to try to get Kimmel shut down, leading to at least two phone calls between administration officials and Disney, the parent company of ABC, which broadcasts Kimmel’s show.

In this case, attorneys were texting each other about Stormy Daniels’ appearance on Kimmel’s show, which “led to some very angry texts from Trump’s lawyer.”

Kimmel said he was “pleased as punch” to be included in he trial, but told prosecutors they missed the best part of the interview.

That’s when Daniels was asked to pick a mushroom that most closely resembled Trump’s penis. Since they may have missed it, he happily played the moment again.

Check it out in Thursday night’s monologue:

