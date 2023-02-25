What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Hits 4 Republicans Behind 'National Gun' Idea With A Scathing Nickname

The late-night host slammed the quartet — including Reps. George Santos and Lauren Boebert — who want the AR-15 rifle to receive special status.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Friday tore into four House Republicans who are backing legislation to make the AR-15 rifle the “national gun of the United States.”

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) last week introduced the bill, which is co-sponsored by serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) and extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

“These are the heroes working to get us a national gun,” said Kimmel on his show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“And the next time there’s a mass shooting with an AR-15, which will probably be by the end of the week, we will know who to thank: the four gun whores of the apocalypse.”

Watch the video here:

