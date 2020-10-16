ENTERTAINMENT

‘NBC Sucks!’ Jimmy Kimmel Unloads On Rival Network Over Trump Stunt

The late-night host doesn't hold back over NBC's decision to host Trump at the same time as an already-scheduled Biden event on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel ripped into NBC over its Thursday night town hall stunt with President Donald Trump.

“NBC pulled a very sneaky move,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said, describing how the network recruited Trump for the town hall event despite the fact that Joe Biden was already scheduled to do a similar event at the same time on ABC. 

Kimmel also had an answer for those wondering why NBC couldn’t hold the town hall at a different time or on a different night so viewers wouldn’t have to choose. 

“The answer to the question is, NBC sucks,” he said to cheers. “You should never watch that channel. It’s a real Peacock-block.”

Then, Kimmel suggested what the network might have planned next for Trump ― complete with a fake promo: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
