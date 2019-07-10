Kimmel Hits 'World's Most Famous Cyberbully' Trump With A New Rally Chant

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that President Donald Trump is no longer allowed to block his critics on Twitter.

And Jimmy Kimmel suggested it could lead to a brand new “Block Her Up” chant breaking out at political rallies presided over by “the world’s most famous cyberbully.”

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” also joked the ruling of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan was “historic” because “this is the first time a federal court has ever ruled that a president’s skin is legally too thin.”

