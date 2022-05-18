Entertainment

Exclusive Video: Celebs Recreate Bizarre Nextdoor Drama In New Kimmel Segment

The show that launched "Mean Tweets" is diving into the next level of social media hell with "Nextdoor Theatre."
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

If there’s one place on the web turning even more hostile than Twitter, it’s Nextdoor ― and Jimmy Kimmel is there for the drama.

“Nextdoor Theatre” features celebs reenacting arguments using actual transcripts from the hyperlocal website. The full segment debuts on Wednesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” but HuffPost has an exclusive preview, above, featuring Lisa Kudrow, Donald Glover, Jason Segel and Michael Chiklis.

Kimmel is out after testing positive for COVID-19 again, and guest hosts John Mulaney and Andy Samberg ― stars of the new “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers” reboot on Disney+ ― will fill in and launch the segment.

Although Kimmel said on Twitter that he’s “feeling fine,” there’s no word yet on what his Nextdoor neighbors have to say about it.

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

CoronavirusJimmy Kimmeljimmy kimmel liveNextdoor

Popular in the Community