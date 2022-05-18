Exclusive Video: Celebs Recreate Bizarre Nextdoor Drama In New Kimmel Segment

If there’s one place on the web turning even more hostile than Twitter, it’s Nextdoor ― and Jimmy Kimmel is there for the drama.

“Nextdoor Theatre” features celebs reenacting arguments using actual transcripts from the hyperlocal website. The full segment debuts on Wednesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” but HuffPost has an exclusive preview, above, featuring Lisa Kudrow, Donald Glover, Jason Segel and Michael Chiklis.

Advertisement

Kimmel is out after testing positive for COVID-19 again, and guest hosts John Mulaney and Andy Samberg ― stars of the new “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers” reboot on Disney+ ― will fill in and launch the segment.