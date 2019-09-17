Jimmy Kimmel Presents The Most Politically Correct And Nicest Roast Ever

Like your jokes bland? Does harmless jellyfish humor tickle your ribs?

Then you’ll love the “New Era Of Positivity Roast” that Jimmy Kimmel previewed on his show Monday. (Watch the clip above.)

It’s supposed to be an antidote to the “brutal” roasts such as the one that honored actor Alec Baldwin on Comedy Central Sunday. The alternative promises to usher in a “new kind of kindness” where “no one will be triggered.”

Pope Francis and Malala are scheduled as guests for this faux affair. We can only imagine them hard at work on their very polite shtick.