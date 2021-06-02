Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Nikki Haley's Ugliest Trump Hypocrisy Yet

“The MAGA-verse was furious over this,” Kimmel said in disbelief.

But he reserved some of his harshest words for Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under then-President Donald Trump, who called Harris “unprofessional and unfit” for talking about the long weekend instead of U.S. soldiers killed in the line of duty.

“This is the same Nikki Haley who did nothing when Trump said he prefers war heroes who don’t get captured,” Kimmel said. “That was OK. No comment there.”

Trump in 2015 mocked then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) for being a prisoner of war in Vietnam for six years.

Haley has said she would support Trump should he run for president again in 2024.

“It’s amazing these people still appear in public after what went on these last four years,” Kimmel said.

See his full Tuesday night monologue below: