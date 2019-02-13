Jimmy Kimmel Spreads Fake News About The Oscars And It Comically Backfires

But that didn’t stop Jimmy Kimmel from spreading some fake news about the prestigious ceremony on Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The comedian’s team asked random people in the street what they thought of this year’s Oscars gala (which ― reminder ― hasn’t happened yet) — and they came up with some questionable replies, including an amusing ding of Kimmel (who presided over that viral moment as the 2017 host) himself.