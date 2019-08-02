COMEDY

Jimmy Kimmel Has The Perfect Plan To End All Those Dumb Petitions For Good

The late-night host wants to rid the world of useless and silly petitions.

Sick of dumb petitions? You’re not alone: Jimmy Kimmel hates them, too. For every important petition ― like one demanding an end to insulin price hikes ― there’s a dumb one, such as making Shrek the national bird.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host wants to put a stop to it, but he needs your help. Yep, you guessed it. He’s launched a petition. 

Check it out in the clip above or see the petition here

