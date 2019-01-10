Jimmy Kimmel revealed a conniving, deceptive and truly terrible idea to end the government shutdown on Wednesday ― and it’s genius!
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted that there’s “no end in sight” to the stalemate between President Donald Trump and Democrats over his demand for billions of dollars to build a border wall. And anyway, the late-night host pointed out, “Trump cares so little about this wall, he might as well start calling it Eric.”
So, Kimmel formulated a plan for Trump to save face and appease his wall-obsessed “red hat club.”
Fast forward to 6:40 above and be enlightened.
