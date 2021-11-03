Kimmel Mocks QAnon Nuts For Their Dumbest Conspiracy Theory Yet

Jimmy Kimmel spotted what might be the craziest right-wing conspiracy theory yet: John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive and ready to lead their movement alongside Donald Trump.

JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999, but a crowd of QAnon followers gathered in Dallas, where he was supposed to reveal himself at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“You’re gonna find this hard to believe: He didn’t show,” Kimmel said. “Can you imagine how rude that is?”

Kimmel noted another problem with the conspiracy theory.

“Even if he did come, do you think he would be in your side?” he asked in disbelief.

When JFK Jr. didn’t show at 12:30, the conspiracy theorists claimed he would appear that night at the Rolling Stones concert.

“This is like Linus waiting for the Great Pumpkin, but without the charm,” he said.