Jimmy Kimmel offered this backhanded compliment to “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Anthony Chansley on Thursday: He learns a lot quicker than either of former President Donald Trump’s two adult sons.

The horned and shirtless conspiracy theorist was a highly visible part of last month’s attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by pro-Trump insurrectionists. After his arrest, Chansley was hoping Trump would grant him a pardon.

He didn’t get one.

“According to his lawyer, the shaman has come to grasp the fact that former President Trump really didn’t love him,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said. “That’s something. It only took him a month to figure out what Don Jr. and Eric have been wrestling with for years.”

