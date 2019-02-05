The Patriots Won The Super Bowl But Not Everyone Got The Message

Jimmy Kimmel opened his show on Monday night by saying, “Welcome to Hollywood, home of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams!”

He added: “Did they win? I got bored and turned the TV off.”

Well, no the Rams did not win. The New England Patriots emerged victorious, 13-3. But Kimmel wasn’t alone in thinking the Rams had taken the title. Sidewalk interviews outside the studio showed there were plenty of people who backed up Kimmel’s version of the Super Bowl’s outcome.

“It was loud. It was passionate. And it was intense,” one woman said of the fans’ reaction to the “Rams’ victory.”